New mural underway at Berger’s Ski Shop

BINGHAMTON, NY – An effort to beautify the Triple Cities is underway with the creation of the first mural within the so-called iDistricts.

Brooklyn-based mural artist Damien Mitchell is currently painting a 70 foot wide and 15 foot tall winter scene on the side of Berger’s Ski and Snowboard Shop at the corner of Lewis and Prospect Streets in Binghamton.

It’s the 10th mural that Mitchell has painted in Greater Binghamton, but the first time the Australian native has created a snowy landscape.

He says he’s happy to know that people arriving to Binghamton at the nearby bus station will have an artistic welcome to the city.

“Arriving to a town and seeing art as soon as you arrive is definitely going to give you an impression of what that town has to offer. Being here for the last 10 days, I’ve definitely seen a strong artistic community here in town and I want to celebrate that,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell’s artwork marks the start of Round One of the iDistricts Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program featuring 10 installations spread across Binghamton, Johnson City and Endicott.

Funding is from the Greater Binghamton Fund and the project is a collaboration between Broome County and the Broome County Arts Council.