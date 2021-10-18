New Mural honors jazz legends

JOHNSON CITY, NY – A mural was painted on a building in Johnson City that is not only eye-catching, but reflects history and culture.

This mural has been in the works for a year now, and is the 2nd installation of the on-going i-Districts Murals and Mosaics Public Art Program.

It depicts past and current Jazz artists from the area, and Texas-based artist J Muzacz was brought in paint a 60-feet wide by 20-feet high mural.

Building owner Naima Kradjian says this has been the nourishing space for jazz for a least 50 years, and it was a no brainer on who to honor on this wall.

“She’s now pretty international, Dena DeRose, and then we have our own Al Hamme, who really dug into the jazz legacy here and has made it continue. Then, Slam Stewart who was an icon that kept it alive,” says Kradjian.

Muzacz used spray paint to design the mural and it only took about 5 days to complete.

The artwork is located at 227 Main Street, Johnson City.