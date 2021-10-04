New Mirabito opens on Southside, introduces new “Café and Eatery” concept

BINGHAMTON, NY – The transformation of the former Number 5 restaurant property has taken another step forward with the opening of a Mirabito convenience store and a Peoples Security branch.

The building housing the gas station and bank opened last week along Route 434 on Binghamton’s Southside.

The convenience store includes a new concept called the Mirabito Cafe and Eatery which serves prepared food for either drive through or eating in the store.

Developer Brett Pritchard is still working on the historic brick firehouse building that once housed the iconic restaurant.

It’s being renovated for commercial tenants.

