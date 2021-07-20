New Memorial Garden at the Ross Park Zoo

BINGHAMTON, NY – Preserving her passion for the zoo, Ross Park honors the life of a long term volunteer.

Esther Griffin was a volunteer in the zoo’s education department, and spent many years involved with the zoo mobiles.

She passed away over the winter from her battle against COVID.

To honor Griffins life and all that she had done for the Zoo, volunteers and her family came together to build something that captures all things she loved.

Phil Ginter, the Executive Director of Ross Park Zoo hopes it can show how much they appreciate her, and her her dedication to educating the community.

