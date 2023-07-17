ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local church is celebrating the season with a family-friendly event.

Presented by New Life Ministries, on August 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., guests will be able to stop by and hear live music, enjoy free hot dogs and ice cream, raffles, games, and more.

Music will be provided by the church’s Worship Team, who will be playing a variety of hits. Volunteers will be hosting kids game tables with prizes, there will be classic summer games like Cornhole and Kan Jam as well. Guests will also be able to meet the church and learn about their services and programs like New Life Celebrate Recovery, Laundry Love, Children’s & Teen Ministries, and more.

Free ice cream is thanks to The Cone Connection. New Life Celebrate Recovery services are Fridays at 6:30pm and Sunday services are at 9:30 and 11am.

For more information visit their website, newlifefm.com.