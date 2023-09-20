PORT CRANE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local cidery that uses 100% New York Apples officially opened up its new tasting room in Port Crane.

New Leaf Cider Co in Port Crane has been selling its locally brewed hard cider for about 3 years. New Leaf has its own apple orchard on the property.

The co-owner, Dustin Beagell says that New Leaf started out of his garage in 2020 and sold small batches to regional farmer’s markets and breweries, before entering a national cider competition and placing second. Beagell says that New Leaf Cider has a flavor the suits everyone, whether you like dry, sweet, or somewhere in between.

“Cider is still small enough and kind of new enough that a lot of people are still being educated about it or learning about it. And its close enough to beer, being that we serve it in a can, it’s carbonated, but it’s also like wine in the fact that it’s basically wine made with apples. It’s the same process to make it as you would wine just with apples instead of grapes,” said Beagell.

New Leaf does all of its canning at its location in Port Crane, and you can find the 16-ounce cans at various distributors in the area including Sam the Beer Man, and Maines Food and Party Warehouse.

New Leaf is open Thursdays through Sundays. Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

