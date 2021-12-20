ALBANY, NY – A new SUNY Chancellor has been named for the time being.

Former Chancellor, Jim Malatras, resigned earlier this month due to alleged involvement in the Cuomo sexual assault controversy.

SUNY Oswego President, Deborah Stanley, will serve in the interim.

Stanley has over 45 years of campus leadership with SUNY.

“SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system,” said SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl Tisch.

Stanley has spent 25 years at Oswego, with many accomplishments.

She will step into the chancellor position on January 15.