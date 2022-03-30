BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rotary Club had some guests at yesterdays meeting to show off a new toy.

Scout Exeuctive with the Boy Scouts of America, Matthew Bull, is a member of the Rotary Club.

He and Andrew Zilnik came to talk about the Boy Scouts of America and show off a new inflatable archery set.

Bull says he wants to thank the Rotary Club for the grant that helped them purchase the archery set.

It uses foam tipped arrows and balls that rest on a column of air and kids try to knock them off it.

Members in the Rotary got to try it out as well.

“We really think it’s just a fun event. Archery, we really only do at our camps, it’s not a thing that every kid gets to do. This allows us to bring that opportunity to every single kid,” says Bull.

Bull adds they currently have 2 of these.

He says the idea is to get more of them and bring them to community based events to give anyone the opportunity to try it out.

Bull says this giant inflatable archery range is not only popular with children, adults love to play with it as well.