PORT CRANE, NY – Local ice cream lovers rejoice as a new shop opens in Port Crane.

The ice cream shop, Cones, will open for business on April 12th at 3pm. The business is housed inside a revamped log cabin.

They plan to offer ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, flurries and other special treats. And, while you eat, you can sit by their outdoor fire pit.

Next weekend, Cones will be hosting the Easter Bunny on Saturday and Sunday for photoshoots.

Cones is located at 63 State Route 369 in Port Crane.

For more information on the business you can visit their Facebook page.