New hospital visitation guidelines for Lourdes and UHS

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a joint press release, UHS and Lourdes are increasing hospital visitation.

Currently visitation with limited hours is allowed, but starting Monday two visitors will be allowed per adult patient for up to four hours at a time in a single room

Double rooms may only have one visitor.

For pediatric patients, both parents or two other adults will be allowed.

Two support people will be allowed for Labor, Delivery and Maternity and visitation hours will be 24 hours while in labor.

One visitor per Emergency Room patient is premitted.

Visitation hours at each hospital are as follows:

• Lourdes Hospital: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

• UHS Hospitals (Binghamton General and Wilson): 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily

• UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. daily

• UHS Delaware Valley Hospital: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Each visitor is required to wear a mask, use a designated entrance to access the hospital

and be screened by visitor management personnel before going to see a patient.

If the visitor has a fever, sore throat or other possible COVID-19 symptoms, they won’t be allowed to visit, and visitors under age 18 won’t be permitted.

