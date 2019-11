DAYTONA BEACH, FL – JULY 07: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

There’s a new Sprite and a new Coke flavor heading down the chimney this year.

The company announced it’s limited release holiday flavors.

Cinnamon Coke and Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite are now available.

The Sprite flavor was created from ideas of Sprite fans, and tastes similar to Sprite Cranberry, but a bit more “intense.”

The Cinnamon Coke is the first official holiday drink for the brand.

The two are available locally, check out Coke’s product locator to see where you can grab them: