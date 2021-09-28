New gym opens in Owego

OWEGO, NY – A ribbon cutting was held today for a new gym coming to the Village of Owego.

Summit Fitness is now open, offering various classes where members may workout at their own pace.

In addition to the classes, Summit Fitness also offers personal training.

Classes currently being offered are Total Body, Lower Body, Upper Body, Endurance, Kick Boxing and Boxing.

Bryan Hathaway is a physical therapist and owner of Peak Performance Physical Therapy and Tioga Fitness and he says fitness and staying healthy has always been important to him.

“It’s fitness for life. It doesn’t matter if your 9 years old or 90 years old, you need to practice being in shape. Nutrition and diet really help in regards to the aging process, it’s probably the fountain of youth and so we utilize the setting here in a class format because misery loves company,” says Hathaway.

Classes are offered Monday through Saturday at 5:30 and 6:30 AM and at 5:30 PM.

There will be an open house next Saturday at 10 am, anyone in attendance can receive a certificate for a free class.

If you’re interested in learning more visit its Facebook page, Summit Fitness.