BINGHAMTON, NY – A local fitness instructor has opened his own gym at the same location he used to manage.

Trainer Matt Clare launched M-C Fit in January in the former Anytime Fitness facility in Campus Plaza on the Vestal Parkway.

Clare was able to purchase the free weights and cardio and strength machines from the former owner of Anytime.

M-C Fit is also a 24/7 gym with members accessing the facility through a mobile app.

Clare says he was able to retain many of his longtime clients.

“My goal is to create a smaller, friendly atmosphere. I like the idea of knowing everyone when they come in. I know all of the members, I know their name, I know what they do, I know things about their family. I enjoy working in that smaller atmosphere. I want it to be friendly, I want people to feel comfortable,” says Clare.

Joe Stirpe is a regular member.

He says he loves the cleanliness of the facility and the atmosphere among those working out.

Members range in age from 16 to 90.

“Good camaraderie here. You get a mix of all different kinds of people here. People from the university, people like myself who are older, and a lot of the other people that are in here. It’s a good gym and has all of the machinery that you need to work out,” says Stirpe.

Clare has 3 other trainers that work with the members.

For more information go to MCFitVestal.com or call 205-0095.