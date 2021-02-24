New guidelines for nursing home visitation across the state

NEW YORK STATE – New York State has released new guidelines for nursing home visitations that could begin on Friday.

According to State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, permission will be based on each county’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

For areas with a positivity rate under 5 percent, testing is encouraged but is not required.

Counties with a rate between 5-10 percent must test people within three days of their visit, while those with a positivity rate more than 10 percent cannot allow visitation except for compassionate care.

However, even with these updates, one rule has not changed, and that is if a facility has a positive COVID-19 case, they cannot allow visitors for two weeks.