New grant will help in the preservation of the Upper Delaware River

DEPOSIT N.Y: Congressman Antonio Delgado visited Deposit today to celebrate more than 1.2 million dollars in federal funding to support the Upper Delaware River Watershed.

Five grants from the Delaware Watershed Conservation Fund will support fish and wildlife habitat, water quality and public access to the river.



The money is going to two organizations: Friends of the Upper Delaware River and Trout Unlimited.

It will pay for stream bank stabilization, the replacement of culvert pipes under roadways, a new access point in Hancock and efforts to combat the invasive knotweed plant.

The Upper Delaware River is considered the premier trout fishing location in the Northeast and attracts fishermen from across the country.

“This river is majestic on so many levels. It generates so much value, not just intrinsic value with regard to the environment, which we know is critically important, but also economic value to the region. Close to $400 million to this region,” says Delgado.

The federal funds are matching grants, so the organizations have turned to local municipalities like the Village of Deposit and the Towns of Colchester and Hancock for the local match.

Local elected officials say the projects will benefit the environment, tourism and their local infrastructure.