BINGHAMTON, NY – A national golf management firm is taking over a City of Binghamton course.

Mayor Rich David announced a partnership with Indigo Golf Partners, which will take over the management of Ely Park Golf Course.

Indigo currently manages more than 160 golf facilities across the U-S, and will be working with Ely Park for the next five years.

Mayor David says some of the goals include providing a better player experience and growing the game among Binghamton’s youth.