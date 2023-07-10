BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) There’s been a leadership change at a local non-profit dedicated to supporting arts in the community.

The Broome County Arts Council held a reception last week to bid farewell to Nancy Barno Reynolds. Reynolds has served as the council’s Executive Director since 2018, guiding the organization through several moves and significantly growing the staff and number of programs offered. She is also credited with helping artists navigate the pandemic and providing alternate ways for artists to share their work such as the Broome County Art Guide publication.

BCAC has appointed former employee and current board member Jenny Chang to serve as the Interim Executive Director. Chang says one goal is to make the arts as accessible as possible.

“I believe everyone who is local can see what differences and big jump we have made in the past 5 years. We moved 3 times, 4 times if we want to count the temporary location, to our permanent location, hopefully, right now on State Street” says Chang.

BCAC’s new home at 223 State Street features two galleries, a gift shop, classrooms for artists and an artist-in-residence studio. The Arts Council also oversees the First Friday Art Walk in Binghamton and the Broome Art Trail.

Nancy Barno Reynolds was the recipient of NewsChannel 34’s Remarkable Woman of 2023 award.