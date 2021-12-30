SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fairgrounds plans on hosting at least 10 new public events and festivals in 2022, with over 50 public events scheduled through June 2022.

New events at the Fairgrounds include:

In addition to these new events, the Fairgrounds will have some of their larger shows return, like the New York Farm Show, Jurassic Quest, and the Syracuse Nationals.

The year-round business of the Fairgrounds is to support the economic growth of the region. These events will bring many new people to Central New York. We’re pleased that these events have chosen the Fairgrounds as their event venues. New York State Fair Director Troy Waffner

A variety of event spaces are available at the Fairgrounds. Promoters interested in planning an event can call Todd Dupell at 315-728-4380 or email at todd.dupell@agriculture.ny.gov todd.dupell@agriculture.ny.gov.

For a list of all events, you can visit the NYS Fairgrounds event page.