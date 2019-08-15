New event at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open aims to promote healthy living

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – A new event at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open aims to promote healthy living.

The Inaugural Heart and Sole 5K will kick off this Saturday following the second round of the tournament.

The event created in a partnership with Guthrie and the American heart Association has participants following a certified 5k course on the grounds at En-Joie.

Runners will get a Heart and Sole 5K t-shirt, an after party celebration at the Dick’s Open beer garden, a chance at $100 Dick’s gift card, and tickets to the tournament finale on Sunday.

Doctor Michael Depersis with Guthrie says they want to help promote living a heart healthy life.

“We’re partnering with the American Heart Association because we’ve had a strong relationship with them for the last fifty years. With the community that we serve we’re looking forward to promoting and providing a heart healthy and family friendly activity to keep people active in the community,” he said.

Registration is $25 with one-hundred percent of proceeds going to the Heart Association.

You can register on-site at the Guthrie tent, or beforehand on http://Guthrie.org/HeartandSole5K.