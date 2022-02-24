BINGHAMTON, NY – A meeting was held at Binghamton University’s Innovative Technologies Complex to provide an update on New Energy New York.

A coalition is in the process of submitting a proposal with plans to establish a national hub for battery innovation, manufacturing and workforce development in Upstate New York.

B-U’s President Harvey Stenger was joined by various elected officials and many others to discuss the plans for the proposal.

Nobel Prize Winner and Binghamton University Professor Stanley Whittingham says supply chains just don’t work if they’re too global.

“We have to get localized supply chains and make things here for ourselves and don’t rely on others. The goal really of New York New Energy is so we can say it’s made in America,” says Whittingham.

He also says that just about everyone uses lithium ion battery’s every single day, which is even more of a reason why it’s important to localize supply chains.

The coalition is 1 of 60 awardees in Phase 1 of America’s Rescue Plan’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge.

Associate Vice President for Innovation and Economic Development, Per Stromhaug says he was grateful to the EDA for being selected.

“I hope that our proposal which is largely centered around the battery pilot manufacturing facility combined with work force development and innovation and all built on equity and environmental justice and social justice will be favorably reviewed by the EDA,” says Stomhaug.

The coalition was awarded $500,000 to continue the work and get a proposal ready for phase

That must be submitted by March 15th and from there they could be awarded up to 1 million dollars if selected.

Everyone that attended today was encouraged to voice their opinions to help strengthen the proposal.