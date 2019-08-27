New Endwell business will help in production of life saving medications

ENDWELL N.Y -A new clinic dedicated to creating life saving drugs has opened up a new location locally.

Staff from CSL Plasma cut the ribbon at their new Endwell location today.

CSL is a blood plasma collection center that uses donations to help create medications for patients with hemophilia, auto immune disorders and more.



Central Manager Barbie Ferrese says the location currently has thirty employees, all from the local area and will look to expand that number to around fifty.



She says along with providing life saving medication and good paying jobs, CSL offers something unique for its donors.

“What it also brings to the community we compensate our donors for their time. Everybody’s time is valuable our donors time is valuable to. So they get compensated for the time they come in to donate. They take that money and it goes right into our community,” says Ferrese.

Each time someone donates they get money immediately added to a debit card they receive when they become a CSL donor.

CSL is international with over 200 locations in the United States alone.



Those interested in learning more can stop into their location on Hooper Road or by visiting CSLplasma.com