JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Favorite color, a Vestal-based production company, is giving the public a bird’s-eye view at the work being done to the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

The company provided us with exclusive drone footage that highlights the Commons’ extensive transformation.

You can see construction of the new Dick’s House of Sport, Chipotle, and Panera as the drone circles the property.

There is also footage of the old Bon-Ton site which will become a new BJ’s Wholesale Club. And a view to the right of that where popular restaurant, bar, and arcade Dave and Busters will go.

Dick’s is expected to open in August, Chipotle in the fall, BJ’s early next year, and the others haven’t revealed their timetables.

Check out the footage below.