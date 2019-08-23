New dog park opens in Greene, three years in the making

GREENE, N.Y. – Local canines have a new place to frolic and play.

The Greene Dog Park will hold a grand opening event Saturday.

Located on a small piece of the former Curtis Lumber Yard on Route 12, the dog park is free and open to the public from sunrise through sundown every day.

There are separate fenced in sections for big dogs and small dogs.

The Greene Rotary Club raised over $14,000 over the past three years to make the park a reality.

It created Friends of the Greene Dog Park, a stand-alone nonprofit that oversees the facility.

Board President Wally VanVoorhis says dogs and dog owners have already been taking advantage of the park.

“We probably had at one time twelve or fourteen dogs that were out here running around. They were all playing, they were all having fun, they were all making new friends out here. It’s kind of fun to see that when new people came in with their dogs that other dogs will come out and just start playing with them and are all happy to see them,” he says.

VanVoorhis says the new owners of the property, The Shop 527, is leasing them the land at a very reasonable price.

Saturday’s grand opening runs from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm and will feature giveaways, some raffle items and party hats and a chopped liver cake for the dogs.

Dog owners are also encouraged to become Dog Park club members, giving them a voice in how the place is operated.

The park will close during the snowy winter months.

For more information, search Greene Dog Park on Facebook.