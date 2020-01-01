New District Attorney Michael Korchak sworn in

Broome County’s new District Attorney was sworn in today in a large ceremony.



Michael Korchak made the triumphant march through the St. Michael’s Recreation Center today as music played.

Several people were in attendance, including Democratic candidate for the position Debra Gelson, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, and Binghamton Mayor Rich David.



Korchak took the podium surrounded by friends and family, and told the audience how important it was to hold the ceremony there.

The Korchak’s wedding, their children’s communions, and many other important memories were in that building.



The new District Attorney says the job doesn’t come with politics or political agendas.

“When we were able to make the switch to the Libertarian party, many of my supporters just came along with me because we’ve been stressing from day one that the DA’s office isn’t a political office. You’re serving the community. There should be no politics involved. That way, you’re voting for person, not party. We felt that that was the theme of our campaign going forward. Obviously we’re very happy with the result” says Korchak.

Korchak says examining new laws taking effect today will be a top priority.



He adds that having his whole family there with him today meant the world.