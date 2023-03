ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Assembly’s 2023-24 budget proposal includes a potential increase in shipping costs statewide.

Under the proposal, a $0.25 fee would be applied to any delivery transaction in New York State. Exemptions would be made for medicine, medical supplies, food, diapers, and baby formula.

According to the proposal, the collected fees would be spend on transit systems within the state.