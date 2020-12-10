New defense bill will benefit Greater Binghamton area

OWEGO, NY – A new defense bill that has passed the House of Representatives and now heads to the Senate has some benefits for our area.

Lockheed Martin in Owego is receiving $589M dollars as part of the new National Defense Authorization Act, which includes five bills co-sponsored by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

Lockheed will use the money to partially produce five new presidential helicopters, shore up its manufacturing, and create new jobs.

Brindisi says the legislation will help keep the Greater Binghamton economy strong.

“Lockheed, another huge employer in our region that’s doing cutting edge work in the defense and aerospace industry. It’s important to make sure we’re supporting their efforts and keeping those jobs here in the Southern Tier,” he says.

Binghamton University will also receive money for research and development, including battery and hybrid electricity research that Brindisi says is helping the Department of Defense as well as commercial interests.

Brindisi lauded the SUNY school for being a state leader in this arena.