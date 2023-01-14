ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Endicott, a new dance studio will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event at 11 a.m.

Dancing with D Dance Studio will open its doors at 1301 Broad Street.

The studio is for children 5+ and adults. You can register for free classes that will begin at 1:30.

Check out today’s (1/14) schedule below:

1:30-2:30 – Kids ages 5-10 intro to ballet and jazz (the first 15)

3-4 – Open registration

4:30-5:30 – Free teen hip-hop

6-7 – Adult Zumba

According to owner Dhyani James, the goal of the studio is to make dance affordable and fun for all local children.