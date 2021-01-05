New COVID-19 strain hits New York

NEW YORK STATE – The variant COVID-19 strain has made landfall on New York State.

Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that a lab confirmed a case of the United Kingdom’s COVID-19 variant.

Cuomo says the man who tested positive works at N. Fox Jewelers in Saratoga Springs.

There have been three other positive cases linked to that store, but they have not been confirmed to have the U-K strain.

The governor says this strain is 70% more contagious than regular COVID-19 and he says contact tracing is paramount to keeping the spread under control.

