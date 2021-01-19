New consulting company, Unleashed Potential, to help businesses with changing work enviroment

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new consulting company is looking to develop the leaders of tomorrow and assist the leaders of today with adapting to a changing work environment.

Unleashed Potential held a ribbon cutting last week outside of the office of the Greater Binghamton Chamber.

The business is geared toward small and medium-sized businesses trying to navigate the transformation of the workplace brought on by the pandemic, as well as cultural and generational changes.

Director of Consulting Services Ron Crawford spent many years in leadership and leadership development at Lockheed Martin.

Crawford says bosses need to engage and inspire their employees using empathy and compassion as many of the workers have seen COVID turn their world upside down.

“Now, they’re trying to stay at home and get their kids into Zoom meetings and get their work done as well. And in a model that they’ve never had to execute before. Leaders of those individuals need to be empathetic of those situations. They need to recognize that’s what their employees are going through and they need to start altering their expectations of those individuals,” says Crawford.

Crawford says many businesses and organizations are on the precipice of transitioning from Baby Boomer leadership to millennials and need guidance on the differing cultural expectations of the different generations.

Crawford will be a speaker at the Chamber’s upcoming virtual Bing Biz Con on January 28th.

You can find out more information about the new consulting firm at Unleashed-Potential.org.