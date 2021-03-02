New Community foundation of Otsego County welcomes local leader

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new foundation in our area is celebrating the addition of a longtime local leader to its board.

Former State Senator Jim Seward is joining the Community Foundation of Otsego County as a board member.

The foundation began in June of 2019.

While COVID may have hampered its ability to raise and distribute money, the foundation wasted no time joining a COVID emergency relief fund back in April.

In a matter of six short weeks, it was able to raise well over 200 thousand dollars and distribute that money between 25 different non profit organizations.

President of the board, Harry Levine, says they are looking to fill a leadership role within the Otsego community.