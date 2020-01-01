New City Council members sworn in

The new city council was sworn in this afternoon, as the new year began.

The 3rd council to serve under Binghamton Mayor Rich David was sworn in at the City Council Chambers in Downtown Binghamton.

A large audience looked on as each of the 6 new council members took the oath of their respective jobs.



Sophia Resciniti, Angela Riley, Aviva Friedman, Joe Burns, Phil Strawn, and Thomas Scanlon are the new council members representing their own districts.



Resciniti, the new 2nd District Councilwoman, says emotions ran high as she was sworn in.

Resciniti says, “It’s not easy on the family, and it’s not easy for friends, and yet I had tremendous support. For me, it was so humbling as I was taking the oath to know that folks had faith in me and voted me in, and I don’t take that lightly at all. That’s why there was some of that emotion.”

Resciniti was originally a social worker who didn’t get into politics until very recently.

One of the more humorous events of the afternoon was the induction of Joe Burns of the 5th district.

Burns was sworn in with his whole family there, and his granddaughters held something special for him.

“The prayer of St. Francis is about giving, and it’s in giving, that we receive. It was my father’s favorite poem. When he was the mayor, he always, throughout his whole life, but when he was the mayor, he was never without it. He always had a copy of it in his wallet. Today I used that to be sworn in with’ says Burns.

Burns comes from a long line of Binghamton office holders.



His father was a Binghamton mayor in the 50s, and his grandfather, a councilman in the 30s.



Another new Councilwoman Angela Riley is proud to represent District 3, which contains lots of churches and other important things for society.



She says Binghamton, as one big happy community, can move forward.

“The support of not only my family and friends, but my neighbors and friends has been amazing. As you see, we have district 3, all of the districts have come to support us and encourage us so that we can work as one unit to move Binghamton forward” says Riley.

The council will have it’s first organizational meeting tomorrow at the Chamber.



They will select their majority and minority leaders, and even their president.

They will have their first business meeting on the 8th.