ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New guidance from the New York State Department of Health will restrict some students, teachers, and school staff from being able to participate in sports, extracurriculars, and other after school activities, depending on their booster status.

The guidance — issued to school districts and local health departments Monday — says anyone ages 12 and older who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot, and who are not yet boosted, will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular or after school activities if they are exposed to an individual with COVID-19.

This new guidance only impacts extracurriculars, and says all fully vaccinated students who have been exposed may continue to attend school regardless of booster shots. This same rule applies for teachers and school staff members.

Officials say fully vaccinated students ages 5-11 are not yet eligible for a booster shot and thus this new guidance doesn’t restrict that age group from participating in after-school activities.

According to the state guidance, continued attendance shall apply only to participation of classroom activities during school hours and taking the bus to and from school.

Additionally, the guidance says students teachers and staff who come in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should quarantine for at least five days, but are still eligible for Test to Stay programs to continue in-school activities during normal school hours.

