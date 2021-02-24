New Binghamton supportive housing project completed

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new supportive housing development has been completed on Binghamton’s North Side.

Mayor Rich David and the Family Enrichment Network unveiled the 19-unit complex located at the corner of Virgil Street and Liberty Street.

The building consists of apartments that range from 1 to 4 bedrooms and feature a full bath, kitchen with appliances, a small living and dining area, as well as dish and cookware.

Darrell Newvine says after years of planning and building, he’s proud of the finished product.

“I think it’s a great project. Actually, about 2 and a half years ago, we talked to the city. Just as we started talking about it, they became very excited, and very supportive. They actually gave us some funding to get the process started. So, we’ve been at this 2 and a half years. So, it’s great after 2 and a half years, it went from just talking about the concept to standing in the building complete. We’re very excited about it,” says Newvine.

Chastity McEwen of the Family Enrichment Network says there is currently a waiting list for units in the new complex, which can be occupied for short or long term and will feature supportive administration on site.

McEwen added that they are hopeful to begin moving people into their units beginning in a matter of weeks.