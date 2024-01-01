BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In Binghamton, the new City Council was sworn in today at City Hall.

6 people were sworn into city council this morning.

Representing the 7th district, Michael Dundon, the 5th District, Hadassah Mativetsky, 4th district is Nate Hotchkiss, 3rd is Robert Cavanaugh, 2nd District is Kinya Middleton, and the 1st District is Olamni Porter.

The 6th district is currently vacant due to a failure to elect, but democratic majority leader Kinya Middleton says that the council majority gets to determine who fills the seat and says that they will be releasing the name in the near future.

She says that the council has their first official meeting on January third.

“I think everyday, with everything when you first start is a work in progress, and when you have great people in these positions that are able to help and that will help, it makes a world of a difference,” she said.

Councilwoman Kinya says one of the council’s major goals is to tackle the housing crisis.

The city council president, Hadassah Mativetsky says that another goal is to fill the seats for council meetings, and get the community more engaged.

“That level of diversity of experience, in terms of life and professional experience is pretty exciting. It’s going to be easier to get out and interact with more and more different types of people,” she says.

Mativetsky says that at first, the new council members are talking with former council members to get an idea of how things work.

She says the first step is to read the City’s charter and its rules, and check old records to see if they have been followed in the past.

After a brief welcome announcement, the local music trio, Smoke and Honey performed a rendition of “This Land is Your Land.”