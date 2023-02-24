BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton central fire station is now operational.

All bays are full of fire trucks and other apparatus, plus Binghamton firefighters say they have moved in.

The $6.5 million, 20,000 square foot facility features 5 bays with a drive through design, allowing fire trucks and other emergency response vehicles to enter from the rear and exit out onto Chapman Street, not far from Mirabito Stadium.

The headquarters for Binghamton Fire also boasts bunk areas for firefighters, a kitchen and dining area, and a decontamination room to prevent hazardous toxins from spreading.

The new station replaces space in City Hall that was closed in the summer of 2020 over concerns that the weight of the trucks was undermining the integrity of the building which had a basement underneath.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham will hold a press event on Tuesday, February 28th, to officially open the station.