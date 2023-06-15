BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro introduced a new bill to strengthen the safety net for Upstate New York dairy farmers after concerns over rising feed costs.

Molinaro introduced the Dairy Farm Resiliency Act yesterday which will help out dairy farmers in Upstate New York by improving the Dairy Margin Coverage program. The DMC program is intended to protect dairy farmers during tough times when the cost of feed is high, but revenue falls due to low milk prices. According to Rep. Molinaro, the program has been overall beneficial but is still in need of updates.

“My bipartisan bill will make essential upgrades to the Dairy Margin Coverage program, safeguard the livelihoods of dairy farmers in Upstate New York, and ensure they have the resources to stay afloat during a tough year,” Rep. Molinaro said.

This bipartisan bill is being introduced after dairy farmers at Rep. Molinaro’s Farm Bill Listening Session raised concerns with the DMC in light of rising feed costs. According to Rep. Molinaro’s Press Office, the level of production that farmers can cover under the program is still based on data from before 2014. In the release it states, that this poses a serious risk for local farms who have grown since then and now outproduce what their DMC plan covers, sometimes leaving millions of pounds of milk uninsured and farmers vulnerable to devastating financial losses.

“We appreciate Congressman Molinaro for introducing this much-needed legislation. Farmers have seen historically high milk prices, skyrocketing equipment costs, and labor shortages.” Judi Whittaker, owner of Whittaker Dairy Farm in Whitney Point said.

The Dairy Farm Resiliency Act, introduced by Rep. Molinaro, requires the production level be updated every five years to ensure dairy farmers are adequately insured for their milk production. The bill will also help out medium-sized dairy producers to insure more of their milk.

“Dairy is New York’s number one agricultural commodity and one of the main drivers of our rural economy, both important reasons to invest in our farms.” David Fisher, New York Farm Bureau President said. “The Dairy Farm Resiliency Act will increase the amount of milk that would be covered during periods of milk price instability, providing a stronger safety net for our farmers in tough times. New York Farm Bureau thanks Rep. Molinaro for his sponsorship of this legislation and his ongoing support of the state’s farmers who are responsible for providing fresh, local food to our communities.”