TOWN OF NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a New Berlin man after he allegedly killed two dogs.

James Macduff Jr., 30, allegedly left two dogs at an uninhabited Norwich residence for over a month. The dogs were locked in cages with no food or water and died as a result. Law enforcement was notified after neighbors made a report of a foul smell coming from the home. Upon arrival, officers found the decaying bodies of the animals still locked in their cages.

Macduff was charged with two counts of Aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of Failure to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal, and two counts of Overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, failure to provide proper sustenance.

He is set to appear in court at a later date.