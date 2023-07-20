DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A New Berlin man was arraigned on a six-count sealed indictment today.

Thomas Stanley, 43, appeared before Judge John Hubbard in Delaware County Court. Hubbard unsealed the indictment and Stanley was charged with multiple drug related felonies after he allegedly intended to sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine out of the trunk of his car in the Village of Sidney. He plead not guilty to the charges. Each of the Class B felonies carry a maximum 9-year sentence.

Due to New York State’s Bail reform law, charges relating to the sale of drugs do not qualify for bail. Stanley was released from custody following the indictment.

“This is the 6th felony indictment obtained in the last month, all involving illegal drug deals. My office will continue to work with the Sidney Village police and other law enforcement agencies in their effort to remove illegal drugs from our County,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.