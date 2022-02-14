A Chenango County man is headed to federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.



42 year-old Brian Whipple of New Berlin plead guilty to receiving and possessing child porn using peer-to-peer file sharing programs from 2009 to 2020.



The U-S Attorney’s Office says that he had over 5 thousand child porn pictures and videos on DVD’s, a thumb drive and his cell phone when he was arrested in June 2020.



Whipple faces between 5 and 20 years in prison plus up to a 250 thousand dollar fine for all 3 counts that he plead guilty to.