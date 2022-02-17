TIOGA COUNTY, NY- What the Wind Taught Me: An Exhibit of Visual Art and Poetry in Conversation is coming to Tioga Arts Councils’ (TAC) gallery this March.

In the tradition of ekphrasis, TAC assembled artwork created in and around Tioga County.

It was then paired with poetic responses to that work for its first ekphrastic exhibit in back in March of 2021.

For this upcoming exhibit, they did the opposite, any participating artists were provided a poem and aske to creating an original artwork based on the poem.

Ekphrastic poetry is used to describe visual art, a practice in Western Culture as old as Homer’s description of Achilles’ shield in the Iliad.

The exhibit opens up during Owego First Friday, March 4, from 5 to 8.

Masks are required and any visitors are asked to social distance while inside the gallery.

The exhibit, located at 179 Front Street will run from March 5 to the 26, Wednesday through Saturday 12 to 4.

Information can be found, here.