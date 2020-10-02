New apartments in the Town of Union hope to rejuvenate a small neighborhood

TOWN OF UNION – New apartments are going up in the Town of Union, hoping to rejuvenate a small neighborhood there.

Construction began on the Fairmont Park Apartments in June, and is being organized by SEPP and Lakewood Development.

The apartments are being built to reinvigorate the Fairmont area, which was seriously damaged in the 2011 flood.

The two buildings on the corner of Poplar Street and Woodland Avenue will hold 34 combined units.

They will also be elevated by stone pillars to ensure that they will not be seriously damaged by any future floods.

Woodland Avenue Resident Jean Chapin says the small village could use some new and younger faces.

“It’s always been a really nice neighborhood, and it’s a quiet neighborhood. We don’t have too many children in the neighborhood anymore. We might get more. Who knows,” she said.

Chapin says she was originally against the plan, but conceded that it was necessary to bring the area back to its good days.

The buildings are meant to appeal to working families including those who may be struggling financially due to the pandemic.

Developers couldn’t say yet what the rents will be.

The project is expected to be completed by next Summer.