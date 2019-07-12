Netflix series “Blown Away” features Corning Museum of Glass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Netflix series “Blown Away,” featuring glass artists from across North America, will premiere on July 12 in collaboration with the Corning Museum of Glass.

Eric Meek, Senior Manager of Hot Glass Programs at CMoG, served as a “guest evaluator” for the series finale, helping to select the winner of the competition. Also involved in that episode were six of the Museum’s expert glassmakers—Helen Tegeler, Catherine Ayers, George Kennard, G Brian Juk, Tom Ryder, and Chris Rochelle—who assisted the two finalists in realizing their last challenge.

Former CMOG artist Annette Sheppard is one of 10 contestants featured on the show.

The show follows a group of 10 highly skilled glassmakers from North America who have a limited time to fabricate beautiful works of art that are assessed by a panel of expert judges.

One artist is eliminated in each 30-minute episode until a winner is announced in the tenth and final episode.

The Corning Museum of Glass, which houses the world’s most comprehensive collection of glass, the library of record on glass, and one of the top glassmaking schools in the world, served as a key consulting partner on the series.

The winner of Blown Away is awarded the title of “Best in Blow” and a prize package valued at $60,000, which includes a week-long Guest Artist appearance at CMoG. The winner will complete two working sessions this summer, July 17-18 and August 28-29, in preparation for the “Blown Away Residency,” October 14-18.

During these times, the winner will participate in glassmaking demonstrations for the public in CMoG’s Amphitheater Hot Shop.

This summer, CMoG is displaying the exhibit Blown Away: Glassblowing Comes to Netflix, which tells the story of how the Museum found its way into the global spotlight. Visitors can see work created on the show by each competitor, and watch a behind-the-scenes documentary with interviews conducted on the set and footage captured of the Museum’s Hot Glass Demo Team taking part in the finale.

Trailer: