JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Oakdale Commons is welcoming a variety of new businesses as they continue to rebrand, and the latest addition to their directory will provide a convenient banking experience for those in the community.

NBT Bank has announced its plans to open a new branch in the Oakdale Commons. The location will be a full-service office, offering an ATM as well as in-person and drive-up tellers.

“NBT is excited to be part of the revitalization taking place at Oakdale Commons,” said Director of Retail Banking, Tom Sutton. “We are constantly evaluating business and retail trends in our communities, and this new location will provide a convenient extension of our services in this high-traffic area.”

The office in expected to open later this year, pending regulatory approval.

“Our team is looking forward to supporting the community from this additional location in Johnson City that will complement our other locations in and around the Triple Cities,” said NBT’s Greater Binghamton Regional President, Jeff Lake.

NBT Bank’s branch network offers more than 140 locations across seven states, including seven offices in Broome County. The branch offers personal and business banking as well as wealth management services. The bank and its parent company, NBT Bancorp., are headquartered in Norwich.