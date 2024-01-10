BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – NBT Bank recently presented the First Ward Action Council with a contribution to support its affordable housing programs.

The First Ward Action Council owns and operates affordable housing units for low-income seniors, families and those who are physically disabled and meet income guidelines.

NBT is a long-established affordable housing lender with more than 130 affordable housing construction projects financed for over $800 million that have created over 6,000 affordable housing units. In addition, the bank makes monetary contributions and employees volunteer time to affordable housing organizations across the communities it serves.

“We have seen time and again the critical need for affordable housing in the communities we serve,” said Regional President Jeff Lake. “We’re honored to be able to partner with organizations like the First Ward Action Council to help alleviate some of the strain individuals and families are feeling when it comes to finding accessible housing.”

