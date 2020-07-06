NBT Bank reopens for complete access

VESTAL, NY – NBT Bank is cashing in on the opportunity to work face-to-face with its customers again.

The bank has officially opened for complete access today after being restricted to drive through tellers since the beginning of the pandemic.

For safety reasons, NBT is limiting the amount of people inside and requiring customers to wear a face mask.

Regional President Jeff Lake says that while the use of online banking has increased significantly over the past few months, banking is still all about relationships.

“People are looking forward to getting back to seeing these folks. We’re really looking forward to seeing them again. Most of us who do this for a living do it because we like interacting with people. We like developing these relationships and developing the trust to be your banker. We’re really glad to have them back,” he said.

Lake says nearly every banking transaction can be done online, including opening accounts.

You can find the bank’s hours online at http://NBTBank.com.