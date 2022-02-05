Tonight, Team USA returns to the ice in first place, after a spectacular opening night in Team Figure Skating… and the fastest skiers in the world race in the Men’s Downhill.The Winter Olympics tonight on News Channel 34.

WHAT’S HAPPENING

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Cross Country Women’s Skiathlon FinalLuge Men, First & Second Runs

Speed Skating Women’s 3000m

Biathlon Mixed Relay

Freestyle Skiing Men’s Moguls Qualifying

Ski Jumping Women’s Normal Hill Final

PRIMETIME

Short Track, Day 1Figure Skating Team Competition, Women’s Short Program Live | Karen Chen (Fremont, CA)Alpine Skiing Men’s Downhill Live | Bryce Bennet (Squaw Valley, CA), Ryan Cochran Siegle (Starksboro, VT), Travis Ganong (Squaw Valley, CA)Figure Skating Team Competition, Men’s Free Skate Live JIP | Vincent Zhou (Palo Alto, CA)