NBC is sponsoring the fifth annual Clear the Shelters initiative, raising awareness of local adoption agencies

The Broome County Humane Society houses homeless and neglected animals and is the only organization in Broome County that deals with cruelty and neglect calls. It offers a variety of services to the public including room and board, grooming, and sterilization services. Currently, the Humane Society is home to 186 animals including 130 cats and 56 dogs, however those numbers change daily. Shelter Manager Amberly Ondria says it is the busiest time at the shelter and it is quickly approaching maximum capacity.

“Our numbers are very high from about June to beginning of fall, so any events that come around such as this are a huge help to make people aware that there is an issue and animals need to find their way into homes.”

If you are unable to adopt, Ondria says there are still ways to support the Humane Society through donations and volunteering. The shelter is in constant need of supplies such as paper towels and food like Pedigree Dog Chow and Purina Cat Chow.