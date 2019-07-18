NewsChannel 34 is teaming up with local shelters to host NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national pet adoption drive named, Clear The Shelters.

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has inspired the adoption of a quarter-million pets from animal shelters across the nation. On Saturday, August 17th help a pet in need find a forever home.

To adopt a pet locally you can visit:

Then, take a photo of you with your new friend using the hashtag #CLEARTHESHELTERS or enter a photo of your adorable pet in our Cutest Pet Contest.

Visit BinghamtonHomepage’s Clear the Shelters page for more hearth warming stories about adoption.

To learn more about the adoption process or NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national Clear the Shelters initiatives check out www.ClearTheShelters.com