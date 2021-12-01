NBC/ABC holiday programming

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that it’s December, here’s a look at the holiday programming being offered by ABC and NBC all month long.

NBC:

12/1  8-10p  The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center 

12/1  10-11p  Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around 

12/2  8-11p  Annie Live! 

12/4  8-11p  It’s a Wonderful Life 

12/6  10-11p  Michael Buble Christmas Special 

12/15  9:30-10p  A Very Chrisley Christmas 

12/15  10-11p  Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around 

12/16  9-11p  Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors 

12/17  8-10p  Sing 

12/20  8-11p  Annie Live! 

12/21  9-11p  A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 

12/22  8-10p  Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 

12/22   10-11p  Michael Buble Christmas Special 

12/23  8-8:30p  5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas 

12/23  8:30-9p  Trolls Holiday in Harmony 

12/23  10-11p  Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around  

12/24  8-11p  It’s a Wonderful Life 

12/24  11:35-1p  Christmas Eve Mass 

12/25  8-8:30p  How the Grinch Stole Christmas 

12/25  8:30-11p  How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 

12/27  8-10p  Trolls 

12/31  8-10p  NBC News Special A-Toast to 2021 

12/31  10:30-12:30p  Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party  

1/1/22  11:30-1p  The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration  

1/1/22  1-2p  Happy Holidays America

ABC:

12/2  8-8:30p  Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 

12/2  8:30-9p  Toy Story that Time Forgot 

12/2  9-11p  The Great Christmas Light Fight 

12/6  8-9p  A Very Boy Band Holiday 

12/19  7-10p  The Sound of Music 

12/23  8-9p  Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town 

12/23  9-10p  A Very Boy Band Holiday 

12/23  10-11p  CMA Country Christmas 

12/24  8-8:30p  Olaf’s Frozen Adventure 

12/24  8:30-9  Shrek the Halls  

12/24  9-9:30p  Disney Prep & Landing  

12/24  9:30-10p  Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs Nice  

12/25  10-12p  Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade 

12/30  8-10p  Frozen 

12/31  8-11:30p  Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 

12/31  11:30-1:09a  Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (w/ Ball Drop)  

