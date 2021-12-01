NBC/ABC holiday programming

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that it’s December, here’s a look at the holiday programming being offered by ABC and NBC all month long.
NBC:
12/1 8-10p The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center
12/1 10-11p Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around
12/2 8-11p Annie Live!
12/4 8-11p It’s a Wonderful Life
12/6 10-11p Michael Buble Christmas Special
12/15 9:30-10p A Very Chrisley Christmas
12/15 10-11p Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around
12/16 9-11p Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
12/17 8-10p Sing
12/20 8-11p Annie Live!
12/21 9-11p A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
12/22 8-10p Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
12/22 10-11p Michael Buble Christmas Special
12/23 8-8:30p 5 More Sleeps ‘Till Christmas
12/23 8:30-9p Trolls Holiday in Harmony
12/23 10-11p Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around
12/24 8-11p It’s a Wonderful Life
12/24 11:35-1p Christmas Eve Mass
12/25 8-8:30p How the Grinch Stole Christmas
12/25 8:30-11p How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12/27 8-10p Trolls
12/31 8-10p NBC News Special A-Toast to 2021
12/31 10:30-12:30p Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party
1/1/22 11:30-1p The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration
1/1/22 1-2p Happy Holidays America
ABC:
12/2 8-8:30p Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
12/2 8:30-9p Toy Story that Time Forgot
12/2 9-11p The Great Christmas Light Fight
12/6 8-9p A Very Boy Band Holiday
12/19 7-10p The Sound of Music
12/23 8-9p Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
12/23 9-10p A Very Boy Band Holiday
12/23 10-11p CMA Country Christmas
12/24 8-8:30p Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
12/24 8:30-9 Shrek the Halls
12/24 9-9:30p Disney Prep & Landing
12/24 9:30-10p Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs Nice
12/25 10-12p Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade
12/30 8-10p Frozen
12/31 8-11:30p Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022
12/31 11:30-1:09a Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (w/ Ball Drop)