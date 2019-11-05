Police seek to ID suspect in death over chicken sandwich

In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of fatally stabbing a man who was cutting in line for a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

Detectives believe Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, of Oxon Hill had been cutting in line for 15 minutes when another customer confronted him, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski told reporters Tuesday.

An argument ensued that spilled outside, where Davis was fatally stabbed Monday night, Stawinski said.

Police are circulating surveillance video of the unidentified suspect and a woman who apparently was with him and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him. Stawinksi called it a “pointless crime.”

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at the chain’s restaurants.